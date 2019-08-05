 Twitter follows Gabbard
Editorial | Off the News

  • Today
  • Updated 1:34 p.m.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard posted a 5.1% increase to hit 445,113 Twitter followers after her moment in Wednesday’s debate, dunning the criminal justice record of a fellow Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Kamala Harris. Read more

