Flossie continues to weaken as it moves closer to Hawaii

Flossie continued to weaken Sunday as it moved closer to the state, and it is expected to no longer be a tropical depression by the time it moves over or near the main Hawaiian Islands.

According to the National Hurricane Center, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Flossie was about 350 miles east of Hilo, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and moving west at 13 mph. It is expected to turn to the west-northwest late today and Tuesday, and weaken to a post-tropical remnant low tonight.

Swells generated by Flossie are expected to affect the main Hawaiian Islands for the next couple of days, producing dangerous surf conditions through late today, mainly along east- and southeast-facing shores.

Flossie is also expected to bring the potential for heavy rainfall today, in the range of 1-4 inches, with higher amounts in some areas.