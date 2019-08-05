 Maui police locate, ID body of missing hiker
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui police found a body at the base of a waterfall in the Bamboo Forest area of Hana Highway and positively identified it Sunday as that of a man who had been missing since Wednesday. Read more

