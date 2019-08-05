 Central East Maui wins opener
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Isaac Imamura and Nakea Kahalehau recorded two hits apiece and Logan Kuloloia pitched a complete game as Central East Maui Little League (Wailuku) defeated the Southern California representative (Sweetwater Valley Little League of Bonita, Calif.) 4-2 to open Little League West Regional play on Sunday in San Bernardino, Calif. Read more

