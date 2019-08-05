Central East Maui wins opener

Isaac Imamura and Nakea Kahalehau recorded two hits apiece and Logan Kuloloia pitched a complete game as Central East Maui Little League (Wailuku) defeated the Southern California representative (Sweetwater Valley Little League of Bonita, Calif.) 4-2 to open Little League West Regional play on Sunday in San Bernardino, Calif. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.