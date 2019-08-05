Rams break preseason camp in advance of Hawaii trip

The Los Angeles Rams have departed their annual Irvine, Calif. camp site and are working their way to Honolulu via Napa and Oakland.

The Rams will play the Dallas Cowboys Aug. 17 in an exhibition game at Aloha Stadium.

En route to Hawaii, the Rams are scheduled to have two days of joint practices with the Raiders beginning Wednesday in Napa, Calif.

They will then play the Raiders Saturday in their exhibition game of the season at the Oakland-Alameda County Stadium.

The Rams are scheduled to arrive in Honolulu Aug. 15 and have a closed practice on the 16th.

“I think we got alot of good work in. Really, what we just said to the team is even though we’re leaving Irvine, we’re not breaking (training) camp,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said in summing up training camp to reporters. “We are still in camp mode for the next, really week and a half or so.”

McVay said “We’ll have some meetings and some mental, above the neck, stuff on what I guess will be Tuesday. Then, we’ll travel that same day and have great work against the Raiders. It will be good.”

The Rams scrimmaged the Chargers last week.

The Cowboys, who are training in Oxnard, Calif., will play their opening preseason game Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

They are scheduled to break camp Aug. 15.