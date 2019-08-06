185 Hawaii public schools offering free flu shots for keiki

The state’s free flu vaccination clinics for public schools will run from Oct. 14 through Nov. 27.

The Department of Health’s annual Stop Flu at School program offers free flu shots to children in kindergarten through eighth grade in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus and risk of serious illness.

The clinics will be available this year at 185 public schools statewide.

Parents or guardians must return consent forms sent home with students to schools by Aug. 23. Electronic forms are also available online at https://vaxonlinereg.doh.hawaii.gov.

Parents and guardians of students attending schools not offering the clinics are encouraged to get vaccinated with a health care provider. For more information, call Aloha United Way’s information and referral service at 2-1-1.

Stop Flu at School program 2019 Clinic Schedule by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd