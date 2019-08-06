Crews repairing broken water main in Waipahu

Board of Water Supply crews are repairing a 12-inch water main break on Leokane Street near Leoleo Street in Waipahu tonight.
Leokane will be closed between Leoleo and Leonui Street and repairs are expected to continue tonight and through Wednesday. About seven businesses are affected and motorists are advised to expect delays and take alternate routes.
