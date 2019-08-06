Girl, 13, escapes abduction attempt in Manoa

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case involving a 13-year-old girl in Manoa.

Police said an unknown male suspect grabbed the victim from behind while the girl was running on Manoa Road at about 4:50 p.m. Monday.

The girl managed to break free and ran from the perpetrator. Police said the perpetrator fled the scene.

There are no arrests at this time. The case has been passed to the Major Crimes Detail.