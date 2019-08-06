Girl, 13, escapes abduction attempt in Manoa

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case involving a 13-year-old girl in Manoa.
Police said an unknown male suspect grabbed the victim from behind while the girl was running on Manoa Road at about 4:50 p.m. Monday.
The girl managed to break free and ran from the perpetrator. Police said the perpetrator fled the scene.
There are no arrests at this time. The case has been passed to the Major Crimes Detail.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.