Man allegedly stabs brother with screwdriver in Makakilo

Police arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his 18-year-old brother with a screwdriver in Makakilo.
Police said the suspect assaulted his younger brother with the screwdriver on Punawainui Street at about 4:20 p.m. Monday, causing a puncture wound to his left shoulder.
The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injury.
Police located the suspect in Honokai Hale at about 9:15 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault.
