Man arrested after he allegedly breaks girlfriend’s nose in Kalihi

Police arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly broke his girlfriend’s nose in Kalihi.
The assault occurred at about 11 a.m. Friday. Police said the victim, 24, was taken via a private vehicle to a hospital where she was treated for the nose fracture.
Police arrested the suspect Monday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.