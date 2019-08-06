Police arrest nephew after man found dead on Puna highway

Hawaii island police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder involving the death of his uncle whose body was found on a roadway in Puna early Monday.

Police said a passing motorist reported a body of a man in the middle of Highway 137 northeast of Kamalii Road at about 1:55 a.m with injuries to his head and body.

The victim has been identified as Reginald Little Brave, 38, of Pahoa.

Police arrested his nephew later that morning on suspicion of second-degree murder after he told police he was involved in a “physical altercation” with Little Brave sometime before the motorist found Little Brave lying on the roadway.

An autopsy is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 808-935-3311. Individuals also may call Det. William Brown at 808-961-2384 or email at William.Brown@hawaiicounty.gov.