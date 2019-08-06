America’s Test Kitchen: Take stuffed tomatoes to stylish new level

Named for the Swedish hotel where it was invented in, hasselbacking is a technique in which vegetables (traditionally potatoes) are partially sliced, accordion style, brushed with butter, sprinkled with bread crumbs and baked.

This approach is also great for tomatoes; think of them as leveled-up stuffed tomatoes featuring tons of crispy edges and great browning. We started with meaty, well-shaped plum tomatoes.

We cored them, then cut into them and spread a potent, flavorful homemade basil pesto mixed with some crunchy panko breadcrumbs over the interiors.

We then topped the tomatoes with shredded Gruyere cheese for added punch and placed the stuffed tomatoes under the broiler for just 5 minutes to melt the cheese and slightly soften the tomatoes without turning them to mush.

Hasselback Tomatoes

For the best results, we recommend buying ripe tomatoes of similar weight and size. We developed this recipe with tomatoes that averaged 3 ounces in weight and 2-1/2 inches in length.

By America’s Test Kitchen

8 ripe plum tomatoes, cored

7 ounces Gruyere cheese, shredded (1-3/4 cups), divided

1-1/2 cups fresh basil leaves

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 garlic clove, minced

1-1/4 teaspoons EACH salt and pepper, divided, plus more to taste

Line rimmed baking sheet with foil and set wire rack in sheet.

Using serrated knife, cut 1/4 inch-slice from 1 long side of each tomato to create a flat base. Turn tomatoes onto cut sides so they sit flat, then slice crosswise at 1/4-inch intervals, leaving bottom 1/4-inch of each tomato intact.

Combine 3/4 cup Gruyere, basil, oil, panko, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in food processor; process until smooth, scraping down sides of bowl as needed, about 10 seconds.

Adjust oven rack 6 inches from broiler element and heat broiler.

Combine 3/4 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper in bowl. Carefully open tomato slices and sprinkle with salt-pepper mixture. Spread basil mixture between tomato slices (about 2 tablespoons per tomato).

Arrange tomatoes on prepared wire rack. Sprinkle with remaining Gruyere. Broil until cheese is golden, about 5 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 286 calories, 24 g total fat, 8 g saturated fat, 36 mg cholesterol, 414 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 11 g protein.