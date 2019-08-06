Seared boneless beef ribs shorten cooking time, beat the heat

I don’t need to tell you this, but it’s extremely hot outside. My apartment is a tiny sauna without any of the amenities that make a sauna good. Staying at home braising a pot of short ribs is not an attractive thought.

If you can relate, I want you to know that this short rib recipe has “quick” in its name for a reason. These are seared short ribs, cooked just like steak.

And why not? Boneless short ribs, usually reserved for long-cooked, shredded, saucy preparations, are even better when summerfied, quickly seared until medium-rare and thinly sliced.

I love short ribs because they’re marbled with plenty of fat, which gives them an excellent meaty flavor — and, unlike other cuts fitting that same description (flank, skirt), they’re typically sold at a good thickness for searing. That means you can cook them to the perfect pink without the worry of overdone meat.

This dish can be done on the grill for your outdoor cooking pleasure, but the evenly flat surface of the short ribs lends itself to searing in a hot skillet (preferably cast iron), which gives you a deeply browned crust. You do have to slice them thinly, though, since we are skipping the long, tenderizing braise.

My favorite way to serve this dish is to scatter the meat on a plate and cover it in an acidic mixture of raw scallions and tomatillos, with charred scallions and tomatillos served alongside. (Serving raw ingredients with their charred counterparts as two separate sauces is a move I pull often, and it’s especially good here.) I also like adding whole cumin seed, crushed coriander or red-pepper flakes to the vegetables as they char in the leftover fat.

This recipe is really about the deeply seared meat, and the lime-dressed scallions and saucy tomatillos that top it, but you can go in a taco direction, serving it with tortillas. Feel free to also put out dishes of lime wedges, hot sauce and ice-cold beer. It’s summer, after all.

QUICK-SEARED SHORT RIBS WITH CHARRED SCALLION SALSA

By Alison Roman

1-1/4 to 1-1/2 pounds boneless short ribs, at least 1-inch thick

Kosher salt and ground pepper, to taste

1 large bunch scallions or spring onions (red or green spring onions)

4 ounces tomatillos (6 to 8 pieces)

1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes), plus 1 lime, quartered

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 teaspoons cumin seed or 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup cilantro, leaves and tender stems

Tortillas, for serving

Hot sauce, for serving

Season short ribs with salt and pepper.

Thinly slice half the scallions and half the tomatillos and combine in a medium bowl along with lime juice. Season with salt and pepper; set aside. Leave remaining scallions and tomatillos whole.

Heat oil in large skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high.

Sear short ribs until deeply golden brown on both sides, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board or platter to rest.

Without wiping out the skillet, add remaining whole scallions and tomatillos to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook, turning occasionally, until totally tender and lightly charred in spots, 4 to 6 minutes.

Add cumin and toss to coat, lightly toasting seeds. Remove from heat and, using tongs, transfer vegetables to a cutting board.

Coarsely chop scallions and tomatillos and place in small bowl; add olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Thinly slice short ribs crosswise and place on a large serving platter or plate. Spoon charred scallion sauce over meat. Serve with fresh scallion mixture, cilantro, tortillas, hot sauce and lime wedges for squeezing over the top. Serves 4.

Nutritional information unavailable.