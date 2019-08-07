Emergency siren tests scheduled for Oahu on Friday

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and City and County of Honolulu will be conducting siren testing at three locations in windward and east Oahu on Friday.

Between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the siren testing will take place at:

>> Kahana Bay Boat Ramp, Kaaawa

>> Kualoa Ranch, Kaneohe

>> Waialae Beach Park, Kahala

During the identified timeframe, residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-second to 3-minute intervals. Testing will also include short blasts known as “burps.”

The sirens were installed as part of HI-EMA’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Repair and Upgrade Program. The Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is part of Hawaii’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during pending emergencies.

Residents with concerns about the sirens, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at 723-8960.