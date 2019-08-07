Hot, muggy weather blankets Hawaii in wake of Flossie

Light to moderate trade winds will return to Maui and the Big Island today, weather officials said, but a muggy air mass is expected to remain in place over the next few days.

A surface trough over Kauai will keep the mugginess over the isles as it lingers nearby before drifting westward.

A few bouts of heavy showers are expected to develop due to light winds, forecasters said, especially in the afternoon and evening. By the weekend, light to moderate tradewinds are expected statewide, with just a few showers expected.

All previous advisories, meanwhile, including a flood advisory for parts of Hawaii island and high surf advisory for east-facing shores on Tuesday, have expired. Surf is back down to 1 to 3 feet along east-facing shores and 2 to 4 feet along south-facing shores of Oahu today.

Honolulu’s forecast includes scattered showers throughout the week. Today will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees Fahrenheit, and humidity at 90%.

The heat index, what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined, is expected to reach 94 degrees in Honolulu this afternoon and as high as 95 degrees on Thursday. In Kapolei, the heat index is expected to reach up to 96 degrees today and Thursday.

Since the start of August, temperatures have either tied are beat previous records every day except for Monday. On Tuesday, a record high of 90 degrees was set at Lihue, beating the old record of 88 set in 2017.