OCCC work furlough inmate missing

Sheriffs and police are searching for an Oahu Community Correctional Center 22-year-old work furlough inmate Kevin Mercado-Nardo, who failed to return to OCCC by 8 p.m., the Department of Public Safety said today.
Mercado-Nardo has been serving time for first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.
His next parole hearing was scheduled for August 2020.
He is facing an additional escape charge.
Mercardo-Nardo was a community custody inmate in the work furlough program.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.