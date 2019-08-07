OCCC work furlough inmate missing

Sheriffs and police are searching for an Oahu Community Correctional Center 22-year-old work furlough inmate Kevin Mercado-Nardo, who failed to return to OCCC by 8 p.m., the Department of Public Safety said today.

Mercado-Nardo has been serving time for first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.

His next parole hearing was scheduled for August 2020.

He is facing an additional escape charge.

Mercardo-Nardo was a community custody inmate in the work furlough program.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352