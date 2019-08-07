Police arrest 1 of 4 suspects in Manoa armed robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery of four visitors in Manoa.

Police said a vehicle occupied by two men and two women whose ages ranged from 20 to 42 were traveling in the Manoa area at about 6:10 a.m. Monday when a black Mercedes sport utility vehicle with four suspects stopped the visitors.

Two male suspects exited the Mercedes with one of the men allegedly armed with a handgun. Police said the perpetrators demanded their property.

The suspects fled the area with the victims’ belongings.

Police located one of the culprits in Waikiki that afternoon and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

There are no other arrests at this time. Police are continuing their investigation.