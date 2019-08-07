Police release photos of person of interest in Waikiki hotel fires, burglaries

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest seen in surveillance video at all three arson cases at Waikiki hotels, and in at least one instance was connected to burglaries of guest rooms.

On Sunday, fire alarms went off on separate floors at the Alohilani Hotel. Two fires were found to be intentionally set and caused damage to the hotel premises, police said.

At 7:45 p.m. Monday, an unknown person used an accelerant to ignite a fire at the Waikiki Beachcomber By Outrigger. After guests had evacuated, two rooms were burglarized, police said.

A man on video surveillance is seen carrying at least two backpacks that are similar to the ones taken in the burglaries.

And at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, another fire was intentionally set at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Grand Waikikian Tower.

It appears the same person was seen on video surveillance at all three locations, and is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.