Prosecutors charge man accused of robbing 4 tourists in Manoa

Prosecutors charged today a 35-year-old man accused of robbing four tourists in Manoa.

Police arrested Quadralis Watson at 2:12 p.m. Monday in Waikiki on suspicion of first-degree robbery and firearms charges.

Watson, two men and a 33-year-old woman were in a black Mercedes SUV, which stopped four visitors in their vehicle.

Two men got out of the vehicle. One was armed with a handgun. They allegedly approached the visitors and demanded their possessions.

The victims turned over their property to the suspects, who then fled.

During the investigation, police were able to identify Watson and a woman, who was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card. She was released pending investigation.

Watson was charged and his bail was set at $250,000.