Search continues for second Kauai inmate who escaped Sunday

Kauai police caught today one of two inmates who escaped Sunday night from Kauai Community Correctional Center.
Isaiah Pongasi-Adric, 21, was found 9 a.m. at an Anahola home and surrendered to police without incident.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree escape and two criminal contempt warrants.
Pongasi-Adric was booked at the Lihue cellblock before the Department of Public Safety took him back into custody.
Police continue to search for Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr., 37, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 241-1711. Anonymous tips may be made to CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.