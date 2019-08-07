Search continues for second Kauai inmate who escaped Sunday

Kauai police caught today one of two inmates who escaped Sunday night from Kauai Community Correctional Center.

Isaiah Pongasi-Adric, 21, was found 9 a.m. at an Anahola home and surrendered to police without incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree escape and two criminal contempt warrants.

Pongasi-Adric was booked at the Lihue cellblock before the Department of Public Safety took him back into custody.

Police continue to search for Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr., 37, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 241-1711. Anonymous tips may be made to CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.