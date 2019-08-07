Shark sighting at Nanakuli Beach prompts warning signs

Shark warning signs were posted at Nanakuli Beach this morning after a sighting close to shore.
A non-aggressive shark under 8 feet was reported 10 to 20 feet from shore, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.
Beachgoers are advised to use caution and see lifeguards for the most up-to-date information.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.