Suspect arrested in Mililani attempted murder case

Prosecutors charged an alleged gunman in connection with an early morning shooting in Mililani.
Isaiah B. Kaisa, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and a parole retake warrant. His bail is set at $500,000.
A 46-year-old man was in his vehicle on Ololu Street at approximately 12:55 a.m. Monday when a suspect later identified as Kaisa approached the vehicle.
Police said he brandished a firearm and demanded his property.
When the victim refused, Kaisa allegedly shot him twice in the mid-torso and stole the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Officers located Kaisa in the area of Lehua Avenue and A Road in Pearl City at about 2:10 a.m. and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.
Kaisa has a criminal record of felony escape, forgery, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, identity theft, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, misdemeanor terroristic threatening and theft.
