 Hickam airman rebuffs flak for speaking Spanish in uniform
Hawaii News

Hickam airman rebuffs flak for speaking Spanish in uniform

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

A 27-year-old Air Force senior airman’s shock at getting a rebuke for speaking Spanish in uniform in a Starbucks near Hickam and her subsequent stand against discrimination have gained some fervent support on social media. Read more

Previous Story
Pond of water is found in Kilauea crater for first time

Scroll Up