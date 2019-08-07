Vacation rental citations coming, Mayor Caldwell says

City officials Tuesday said they will be issuing notices to violators of the new vacation rental law, despite saying Monday that no notices had been issued due to a pending lawsuit. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.