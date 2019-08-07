 Vacation rental citations coming, Mayor Caldwell says
Hawaii News

Vacation rental citations coming, Mayor Caldwell says

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

City officials Tuesday said they will be issuing notices to violators of the new vac­ation rental law, despite saying Monday that no notices had been issued due to a pending lawsuit. Read more

Previous Story
Pond of water is found in Kilauea crater for first time

Scroll Up