Fox’s Tucker Carlson calls white supremacy ‘a hoax’

NEW YORK >> Fox News host Tucker Carlson is under fire for his comments declaring white supremacy a hoax.
Carlson said on his prime-time show on Tuesday that he’d never met anybody who considered white supremacy to be a good idea. He made his remarks a day before President Donald Trump visited El Paso, Texas, where a white gunman who had written an anti-Hispanic rant killed 22 people over the weekend.
The Anti-Defamation League says that Carlson is using his platform to push out prejudice and doesn’t deserve a spot on a major news network.
There was no immediate response today from Fox News Channel.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.