Corpuz, Nam advance at Women’s Amateur

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Allisen Corpuz (Punahou) and Malia Nam (Kaiser) both qualified for the match play event at the 119th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mass., on Tuesday. Read more

