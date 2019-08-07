 Hawaii extends deal with radio partner through 2024
Sports

Hawaii extends deal with radio partner through 2024

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.

With a five-year extension of their radio rights agreement, the University of Hawaii athletics will be taking its partnership with KKEA (1420-AM, 92.7-FM) and KHKA (1500-AM) past the 30-year mark. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up