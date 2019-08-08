Honolulu Rate Commission seeks public input on rail transit fares

The Honolulu Rate Commission is welcoming public input on future rates for Honolulu Rail Transit once the system begins operations.

Some of the topics to be covered include whether bus and rail fares should be the same, with no charge for transfers, as well as whether there should be flat rates or distance-based rates and the categories for rates.

Also, whether discounted monthly and annual passes should continue, whether rides on the Holo Card should be capped and whether the cost of riding TheBus and Handi-Van should be the same for a single ride. The commission is also considering whether rates at the beginning of rail should be free, and for how long, and whether seniors should ride for free, as well, and when.

In the past, the city has set the goal of having fares cover about 30% of the cost of operations and maintenance, and the commission is discussing whether this should continue, among other topics.

Public testimony may be given at the following Rate Commission meetings:

>> 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mission Memorial Hearing Room

>> 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Mission Memorial Hearing Room

Written testimony may also be submitted to Howard “Puni” Chee at hchee@honolulu.gov or mailed to Rate Commission, c/o Howard “Puni” Chee, Department of Transportation Services (C&C Honolulu), 650 S. King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813.