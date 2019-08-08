Big Island man faces drug, firearms charges

Hawaii County police charged today a 37-year-old man, formerly of Kailua-Kona, with drug and firearms charges following an arrest after being spotted with marijuana in his pickup truck.

Officers with the vice section and crime intelligence unit contacted Che Herrera, 37, and a 37-year-old woman at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday in a Dodge pickup truck parked on Alii Drive.

They observed marijuana, and also recovered 10.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, 87 rounds of 9mm ammunition, eight rounds of .38 caliber ammunition and a .30 caliber carbine round. They also found a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.

The narcotics have a street value of $2,100.

Herrera was charged with second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, ownership or possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of prohibited weapons and two counts of place to keep.

Herrera’s bail was set at $19,500.

The woman was released pending further investigation.