Muggy weather continues for Kauai and Oahu with trades on horizon

Muggy weather is expected to stick around for Kauai and Oahu, with occasional bouts of heavy showers, while Maui and the Big Island will be mostly dry, with light to moderate trades.

The muggy air mass over Kauai and Oahu is expected to stay as long as a surface trough lingers nearby, according to the National Weather Service. The trough brings moisture and instability, which may trigger bouts of heavy showers, mainly during the afternoon hours. The pattern is expected to continue through Friday.

Relief is on the way by this weekend, when trade winds are expected return. However, trades will remain on the lighter side.

Scattered showers are expected today and tonight in Honolulu, with highs up to 89 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity at 77%. The heat index, a reflection of what it feels like when temperature and humidity is combined, is expected to reach 96 degrees today and Friday in Kapolei. In Honolulu, the heat index is expected to reach 94 degrees today and 95 on Friday.

More record temperatures were set on Wednesday, keeping the August streak going.

On Wednesday, a record high of 89 degrees was set at Lihue, breaking the old record of 88 in 2017. A record high of 93 degrees in Kahului tied with the old record set in 2015.

Since the beginning of August, temperatures have either tied or surpassed old records across the isles every day except for Monday.