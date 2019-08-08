Police briefly close South School Street after woman barricades herself in apartment

Police briefly closed South School Street between Pali Highway and Lusitana Street due to an investigation this afternoon.

A manager at the apartment building at 112 South School St. said a woman who was in distress had barricaded herself in an apartment and refused to come out.

The manager said officers from the Honolulu Police Department’s specialized services division unit used some sort of small explosive device to gain entry into the apartment. A nearby resident reported hearing an explosion that set off car alarms in the Nuuanu area.

The manager said the woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police reopened the street but did not provide immediate details about the incident.