 Letter: Thirty Meter scope still better than low-orbit one
Letter: Thirty Meter scope still better than low-orbit one

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Randall Kosaki’s commentary suggests that it might be better to place “ultra-high-end” telescopes in low Earth orbit instead of atop mountains (“Scientific research is not a sacred thing; sometimes it must give way to other values,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 5). Read more

