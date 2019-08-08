 HART employees to be questioned in federal probe
HART employees to be questioned in federal probe

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

The agency overseeing construction of the city’s $9.2 billion rail system already was slammed with three federal subpoenas for records, and now several employees have been served subpoenas and asked to meet with federal investigators about possible wrongdoing and irregularities. Read more

