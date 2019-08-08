 Italian restaurant to open in Kapolei Commons
Hawaii News

Italian restaurant to open in Kapolei Commons

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

The owners of the popular Korean restaurants Cafe Duck Butt and DB Grill are opening an Italian restaurant in Kapolei Commons late this year, the shopping center’s developer announced Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Man, 32, charged in Mililani attempted murder case

Scroll Up