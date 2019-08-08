Italian restaurant to open in Kapolei Commons

The owners of the popular Korean restaurants Cafe Duck Butt and DB Grill are opening an Italian restaurant in Kapolei Commons late this year, the shopping center’s developer announced Wednesday. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.