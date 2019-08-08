 Downtown satellite city hall relocating to larger space
Downtown satellite city hall relocating to larger space

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

The city’s Department of Customer Services will close its satellite city hall at Fort Street Mall on Friday and reopen Monday at a new location at the Chinatown Gateway Plaza at the corner of Hotel Street and Nuuanu Avenue. Read more

