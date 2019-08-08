Police hunting for arsonist

An arsonist, who is believed to have set three Waikiki hotel fires in three days, is still on the loose and police are asking the public’s assistance to help find a “person of interest,” whose image was captured on surveillance video taken at the scene of the crimes. Read more
