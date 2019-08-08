 Police hunting for arsonist
Hawaii News

Police hunting for arsonist

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

An arsonist, who is believed to have set three Waikiki hotel fires in three days, is still on the loose and police are asking the public’s assistance to help find a “person of interest,” whose image was captured on surveillance video taken at the scene of the crimes. Read more

Previous Story
Man, 32, charged in Mililani attempted murder case

Scroll Up