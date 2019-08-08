 Sniffen stifles Iowa in Little League Softball World Series
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Sniffen stifles Iowa in Little League Softball World Series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.

Jenna Sniffen allowed just one hit in an 11-1 victory as Hawaii opened pool play against Central Region champion Iowa in the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Ore. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii extends deal with radio partner through 2024
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up