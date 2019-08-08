Calendar
Today
VOLLEYBALL
High school girls: Ann Kang
Invitational–pool play begins at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., at ‘Iolani School gyms.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Mililani at Campbell; Kapolei at Waianae; Punahou at Farrington. Games start at 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I: Waipahu at Castle; Radford at Aiea. Games start at 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. Kaimuki, at Farrington, 5 p.m.; McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational, pool play begins at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., at ‘Iolani School gyms.
Softball
2019 Little League Softball World Series
Hawaii 11, Iowa 1
W—Jenna Sniffen.
Leading Hitters—Hawaii: Nikki Chong 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2B; Jenna Sniffen 5-5, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 3 2B.
