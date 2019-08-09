Honolulu police looking for suspect in baseball bat attack

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for help in finding an unknown suspect who attacked a man with a baseball bat on Sunday, July 28, in the Keeaumoku area.
Police said the victim left at about 4 a.m. Seoul Karaoke, at 815 Keeaumoku St., when he was assaulted by someone using a baseball bat.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for serious bodily injuries.
The case is classified as a first-degree assault.
Anyone with information about this assault is asked to CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or go to honolulucrimestoppers.org to send anonymous tips or via the P3 Tips app.
