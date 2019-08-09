Waimea man arrested in residential burglary

Hawaii County police arrested and charged a 26-year-old Waimea man today after a residential burglary.

Police said a man was seen removing tools from an open garage on Puako Beach Drive, then leaving on foot.

Officers immediately looked for, found and arrested Kyle Lusardi at the Puako Boat Ramp.

Officers later recovered all the stolen items and returned them to the owner.

After consulting with the Prosecutor’s Office, Lusardi was charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.

His bail was set at $5,250.

His initial court appearance is set for Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Officer Robert Ayau at 887-3080 or call police dispatch at 935-3311.