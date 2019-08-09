 Kokua Line: City fixing Waikiki pedestrian signal that skipped ahead during crosswalk countdown
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: City fixing Waikiki pedestrian signal that skipped ahead during crosswalk countdown

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Question: I found this unusual situation at the intersection of Kuhio and Paoakalani avenues several times, and apparently getting it fixed is evading the authorities. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island man faces drug, firearms charges

Scroll Up