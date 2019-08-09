 State comptroller refuses to pay for setbacks blamed on the rail authority
State comptroller refuses to pay for setbacks blamed on the rail authority

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

State Comptroller Curt Otaguro is refusing to authorize payments for delay claims on the city’s rail project if the city rail authority or its consultants were to blame for the circumstances. Read more

