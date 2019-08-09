State comptroller refuses to pay for setbacks blamed on the rail authority

State Comptroller Curt Otaguro is refusing to authorize payments for delay claims on the city’s rail project if the city rail authority or its consultants were to blame for the circumstances. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.