Today
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Mililani at Campbell; Kapolei at Waianae; Punahou at Farrington. Games start at 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I: Waipahu at Castle; Radford at Aiea. Games start at 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. Kaimuki, at Farrington, 5 p.m.; McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational, pool play begins at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., at
‘Iolani School gyms.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Moanalua; Kailua at Leilehua. Games start at 6:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: Nanakuli at Waialua; Kalaheo vs. Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 6 p.m
Nonleague: Waiakea at Kamehameha-
Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Molokai at Kamehameha-
Maui, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational, pool play begins at 8 a.m. and bracket play begins at noon, at ‘Iolani School gyms.
Ann Kang Invitational
At ‘Iolani
Thursday
Harvard-Westlake def. Mililani 25-22, 23-25, 15-12
Santa Margarita def. Palos Verdes 25-19, 18-25, 16-14
Moanalua def. ‘Iolani I-AA 25-11, 25-15
Byron Nelson def. Huntington Beach 25-17, 25-12
Harvard-Westlake def. ‘Iolani I-AA 23-25, 25-21, 15-8
Santa Margarita def. Mililani 25-17, 23-25, 15-7
Byron Nelson def. Moanalua 25-17, 25-15
Huntington Beach def. Palos Verdes 26-24, 25-23
Byron Nelson def. ‘Iolani I-AA 25-13, 25-18
Harvard-Westlake def. Santa Margarita
19-25, 25-23, 15-12
Huntington Beach def. Mililani 10-25, 25-22, 16-14
Palos Verdes def. Moanalua 25-19, 25-17
‘Iolani def. Pearl City 25-15, 25-15
Los Alamitos def. Kahuku 25-21, 25-19
Escondido def. Hawaii Baptist 16-25,
25-12, 15-10
Redondo Union def. Granbury 25-17, 28-26
‘Iolani def. Escondido 25-13, 25-15
Los Alamitos def. Pearl City 18-25, 25-18, 15-8
Redondo Union def. Hawaii Baptist 25-14, 25-8
Kahuku def. Granbury 25-10, 25-22
Redondo Union def. Escondido 25-12,
28-26
‘Iolani def. Los Alamitos 25-19, 25-16
Granbury def. Pearl City, 25-14, 25-18
Kahuku vs. Hawaii Baptist, late
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.