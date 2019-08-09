[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Mililani at Campbell; Kapolei at Waianae; Punahou at Farrington. Games start at 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Waipahu at Castle; Radford at Aiea. Games start at 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. Kaimuki, at Farrington, 5 p.m.; McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational, pool play begins at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., at

‘Iolani School gyms.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Moanalua; Kailua at Leilehua. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Nanakuli at Waialua; Kalaheo vs. Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 6 p.m

Nonleague: Waiakea at Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Molokai at Kamehameha-

Maui, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational, pool play begins at 8 a.m. and bracket play begins at noon, at ‘Iolani School gyms.

Ann Kang Invitational

At ‘Iolani

Thursday

Harvard-Westlake def. Mililani 25-22, 23-25, 15-12

Santa Margarita def. Palos Verdes 25-19, 18-25, 16-14

Moanalua def. ‘Iolani I-AA 25-11, 25-15

Byron Nelson def. Huntington Beach 25-17, 25-12

Harvard-Westlake def. ‘Iolani I-AA 23-25, 25-21, 15-8

Santa Margarita def. Mililani 25-17, 23-25, 15-7

Byron Nelson def. Moanalua 25-17, 25-15

Huntington Beach def. Palos Verdes 26-24, 25-23

Byron Nelson def. ‘Iolani I-AA 25-13, 25-18

Harvard-Westlake def. Santa Margarita

19-25, 25-23, 15-12

Huntington Beach def. Mililani 10-25, 25-22, 16-14

Palos Verdes def. Moanalua 25-19, 25-17

‘Iolani def. Pearl City 25-15, 25-15

Los Alamitos def. Kahuku 25-21, 25-19

Escondido def. Hawaii Baptist 16-25,

25-12, 15-10

Redondo Union def. Granbury 25-17, 28-26

‘Iolani def. Escondido 25-13, 25-15

Los Alamitos def. Pearl City 18-25, 25-18, 15-8

Redondo Union def. Hawaii Baptist 25-14, 25-8

Kahuku def. Granbury 25-10, 25-22

Redondo Union def. Escondido 25-12,

28-26

‘Iolani def. Los Alamitos 25-19, 25-16

Granbury def. Pearl City, 25-14, 25-18

Kahuku vs. Hawaii Baptist, late