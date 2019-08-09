Prep football scoreboard, Aug. 9

Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs
>> Campbell 12, Mililani 0, 1Q
TDs-Campbell: Titus Atimalala (21, 90)
.
>> Kapolei 14, Waianae 7, 2Q
TDs-Kapolei: Bula White (11, 55). Waianae: Saege Ayala (29)
.
>> Punahou 14, Farrington 0, 1Q
TDs-Punahou: Vincent Terrell (8, 15)
.
>> Waipahu 13, Castle 0, 2Q
TDs-Waipahu: Solofa Setu (70, 16)
.
>> Radford 7, Aiea 0, 2Q
TDs-Radford: Braden Kent (36)
.
>> Kaiser 14, Pearl City 0, 1Q
TDs-Kaiser: Ethan Doman (41), Dre Falls (24).
.
>> Kaimuki 34, Pac-Five 12, F
TDs-Kaimuki: Jayden Maiava (4), Naomas Asuega-Fualaau (49), Koby Moananu (5, 20), Kaulana Kaluna (4). Pac-Five: Laitin Bradley (FR), Kaala Tam (29).
.
>> Roosevelt 42, McKinley 6 , F
TDs-Roosevelt: Myka Kukahiwa (3), Scott Chung (15), Kevin Davis (3), Wesley James (8), Chase Akana (54), Kalei Wahilani (1). McKinley: Aaron Velasco (85)
