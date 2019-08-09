University of Hawaii basketball schedule includes games at Illinois, Oregon

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will be playing nonconference road games at Illinois and Oregon this coming season, according to the full schedule announced by the school today.
The Rainbow Warriors will be hosting two pre-conference tournaments — the Nov. 8-11 Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic and Dec. 22-25 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.
The pre-conference schedule also includes road games to Illinois on Nov. 18 and Oregon on Dec. 7.
The ’Bows’ 16-game Big West season begins with the Jan. 9 road game against Cal State Fullerton and concludes on March 7 at Call State Northridge.
Oct. 12 — Green & White Scrimmage
Oct. 30 — Chaminade (exhibition)
Nov. 8 — Florida A&M (Rainbow Classic)
Nov. 10 — South Dakota (Rainbow Classic)
Nov. 11 — Pacific (Rainbow Classic)
Nov. 15 —Portland State
Nov. 18 — At Illinois
Nov. 24 — New Orleans
Nov. 29 — San Francisco
Dec. 1 — Hawaii Pacific
Dec. 7 — At Oregon
Dec. 15 — Samford
Dec. 22 — UTEP (Diamond Head Classic)
Dec. 23 — TBA (Diamond Head Classic)
Dec. 25 — TBA (Diamond Head Classic)
Dec. 29 — Maine
Jan. 9 — At Cal State Fullerton
Jan. 11 — At UC Irvine
Jan. 16 — Cal Poly
Jan. 18 — UC Santa Barbara
Jan. 25 — UC Davis
Feb. 1 — Cal State Northridge
Feb. 6 — At UC Santa Barbara
Feb. 8 — At Cal Poly
Feb. 12 — Long Beach State
Feb. 15 — UC Irvine
Feb. 20 — At UC Riverside
Feb. 22 — At Long Beach State
Feb. 27 — Cal State Fullerton
Feb. 29 — UC Riverside
March 5 — At UC Davis
March 7 — At Cal State Northridge
March 12-14 — Big West Tournament at Anaheim, Calif.
