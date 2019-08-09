University of Hawaii basketball schedule includes games at Illinois, Oregon

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will be playing nonconference road games at Illinois and Oregon this coming season, according to the full schedule announced by the school today.

The Rainbow Warriors will be hosting two pre-conference tournaments — the Nov. 8-11 Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic and Dec. 22-25 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

The pre-conference schedule also includes road games to Illinois on Nov. 18 and Oregon on Dec. 7.

The ’Bows’ 16-game Big West season begins with the Jan. 9 road game against Cal State Fullerton and concludes on March 7 at Call State Northridge.

Oct. 12 — Green & White Scrimmage

Oct. 30 — Chaminade (exhibition)

Nov. 8 — Florida A&M (Rainbow Classic)

Nov. 10 — South Dakota (Rainbow Classic)

Nov. 11 — Pacific (Rainbow Classic)

Nov. 15 —Portland State

Nov. 18 — At Illinois

Nov. 24 — New Orleans

Nov. 29 — San Francisco

Dec. 1 — Hawaii Pacific

Dec. 7 — At Oregon

Dec. 15 — Samford

Dec. 22 — UTEP (Diamond Head Classic)

Dec. 23 — TBA (Diamond Head Classic)

Dec. 25 — TBA (Diamond Head Classic)

Dec. 29 — Maine

Jan. 9 — At Cal State Fullerton

Jan. 11 — At UC Irvine

Jan. 16 — Cal Poly

Jan. 18 — UC Santa Barbara

Jan. 25 — UC Davis

Feb. 1 — Cal State Northridge

Feb. 6 — At UC Santa Barbara

Feb. 8 — At Cal Poly

Feb. 12 — Long Beach State

Feb. 15 — UC Irvine

Feb. 20 — At UC Riverside

Feb. 22 — At Long Beach State

Feb. 27 — Cal State Fullerton

Feb. 29 — UC Riverside

March 5 — At UC Davis

March 7 — At Cal State Northridge

March 12-14 — Big West Tournament at Anaheim, Calif.