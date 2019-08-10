Multiple downed utility poles blocking Kamokila Boulevard near Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue

Kamokila Boulevard is closed near Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue because of multiple utility poles blocking the roadway, Honolulu police said.
Shortly before 10 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported in the area near Costco and dispatch communications reported about a dozen utility poles down in the area.
