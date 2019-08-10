 Multiple downed utility poles blocking Kamokila Boulevard near Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue
Multiple downed utility poles blocking Kamokila Boulevard near Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 a.m.

Kamokila Boulevard is closed near Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue because of multiple utility poles blocking the roadway, Honolulu police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported in the area near Costco and dispatch communications reported about a dozen utility poles down in the area.

