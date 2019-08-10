 First Hawaiian Bank boosts stock buyback
First Hawaiian Bank boosts stock buyback

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The parent company of First Hawaiian Bank said Friday that its board of directors has approved a $50 million increase in its stock repurchase program to up to $150 million of its outstanding shares this year. Read more

