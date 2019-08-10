 Faith Ma’afala takes on new role in volleyball
Sports

Faith Ma’afala takes on new role in volleyball

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It’s 2019 and Faith Ma’afala is back with Hawaii, where her versatility and work ethic will be utilized in a new role. She is the new director of volleyball operations. Read more

Previous Story
Prep Football: The chase begins
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 10, 2019

Scroll Up