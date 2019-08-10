 Kapolei holds on in back-and-forth game to beat Waianae
Sports

Kapolei holds on in back-and-forth game to beat Waianae

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Locked in a back-and-forth game, the Kapolei Hurricanes found a way to sway the momentum to their side in the second half and hold on for a 28-20 victory over Waianae at the Seariders’ Raymond Torii Field on Friday night. Read more

Previous Story
Prep Football: The chase begins
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 10, 2019

Scroll Up