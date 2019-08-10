Kapolei holds on in back-and-forth game to beat Waianae

Locked in a back-and-forth game, the Kapolei Hurricanes found a way to sway the momentum to their side in the second half and hold on for a 28-20 victory over Waianae at the Seariders’ Raymond Torii Field on Friday night. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.