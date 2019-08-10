TODAY

FOOTBALL

>> OIA-ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Moanalua; Kailua at Leilehua. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division II: Nanakuli at Waialua; Kalaheo vs. Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 6 p.m

>> Nonleague: Waiakea at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Molokai at Kamehameha-Maui, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational, pool play begins at 8 a.m. and bracket play begins at noon, at ‘Iolani School gyms.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Edie Van Gieson Classic, 8:30 a.m., from Sand Island to Nanakuli Beach.

SOFTBALL

Little League Majors (ages 11-12) World Series

At Portland Ore., Friday

Honolulu 7, Philippines 0

WP–Jenna Sniffen. LP–Laria Diane Silverio. Leading hitters–Honolulu: Jenna Sniffen, 3-4, 3 RBIs. Philippines: Carina Daniela Eder, 2-2; April Ann Mongcal, 2-3.

BASEBALL

Cal Ripken Major(ages 11-12)/70 World Series

At Branson, Mo., Friday

U.S. Championship

KRU 06 Baseball (Hawaii) 7, Flood City (Pa.) 4 (9 innings)

WP–Noah Bernal, 42⁄3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 K. Leading hitters–KRU: Moe Passi, 3-4, 3-2b, 5 RBIs; Jace Noda, 3-4, 2b, 3 runs

13 U Babe Ruth World Series

At Westfield, Mass., Friday

Hawaii Kai Red Sox 14, Centre County (Pa.) 1

WP–Nainoa Dela Cruz, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2K. Leading hitters–Hawaii: Taylin Oana, 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI

Pool Play

Thursday

Greenville (N.C.) 8, Hawaii Kai Red Sox 2

Leading hitters–Hawaii: Mana Lau Kong, 2-4, 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

Ann Kang Invitational

At ‘Iolani, Friday

>> Byron Nelson def. Palos Verdes, 25-11, 25-17

>> Santa Margarita def. ‘Iolani-AA, 25-22, 25-17

>> Mililani def. Palos Verdes, 22-25, 25-15, 16-14

>> Moanalua def. Harvard-Westlake, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14

>> Byron Nelson def. Santa Margarita, 25-13, 15-15

>> Huntington Beach def. ‘Iolani I-AA, 25-19, 25-19

>> Palos Verdes def. Harvard-Westlake, 25-19, 25-22

>> Moanalua def. Huntington Beach, 28-26, 25-23

>> Santa Margarita def. Moanalua, 25-21, 22-25, 15-6

>> Mililani def. ‘Iolani I-AA, 25-14, 25-18

>> Huntington Beach def. Harvard-Westlake, 14-25, 25-19, 15-11

>> Byron Nelson def. Mililani, 25-20, 25-17

>> Redondo Union def. Kahuku, 25-10, 25-14

>> Los Alamitos def. Escondido, 25-16, 25-21

>> Kahuku def. Pearl City, 25-21, 25-10

>> ‘Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist, 25-12, 25-23

>> Redondo Union def. Los Alamitos, 25-16, 25-14

>> ‘Iolani def. Kahuku, 25-14, 25-17

>> Granbury def. Escondido, 19-25, 25-15, 15-10

>> Granbury def. Hawaii Baptist, 25-21, 25-15

>> Los Alamitos def. Hawaii Baptist 26-24, 25-14

>> Escondido def. Pearl City 27-25, 25-23

>> ‘Iolani def. Granbury 25-18, 25-14

>> Redondo Union def. Pearl City 25-18, 25-16

At 'Iolani, Thursday



>> Granbury def. Pearl City 25-14, 25-18

>> Kahuku def. Hawaii Baptist 25-19, 25-22