TODAY
FOOTBALL
>> OIA-ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.
>> OIA-ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Moanalua; Kailua at Leilehua. Games start at 6:30 p.m.
>> OIA-ILH Division II: Nanakuli at Waialua; Kalaheo vs. Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 6 p.m
>> Nonleague: Waiakea at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Molokai at Kamehameha-Maui, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
>> High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational, pool play begins at 8 a.m. and bracket play begins at noon, at ‘Iolani School gyms.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Edie Van Gieson Classic, 8:30 a.m., from Sand Island to Nanakuli Beach.
SOFTBALL
Little League Majors (ages 11-12) World Series
At Portland Ore., Friday
Honolulu 7, Philippines 0
WP–Jenna Sniffen. LP–Laria Diane Silverio. Leading hitters–Honolulu: Jenna Sniffen, 3-4, 3 RBIs. Philippines: Carina Daniela Eder, 2-2; April Ann Mongcal, 2-3.
BASEBALL
Cal Ripken Major(ages 11-12)/70 World Series
At Branson, Mo., Friday
U.S. Championship
KRU 06 Baseball (Hawaii) 7, Flood City (Pa.) 4 (9 innings)
WP–Noah Bernal, 42⁄3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 K. Leading hitters–KRU: Moe Passi, 3-4, 3-2b, 5 RBIs; Jace Noda, 3-4, 2b, 3 runs
13 U Babe Ruth World Series
At Westfield, Mass., Friday
Hawaii Kai Red Sox 14, Centre County (Pa.) 1
WP–Nainoa Dela Cruz, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2K. Leading hitters–Hawaii: Taylin Oana, 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI
Pool Play
Thursday
Greenville (N.C.) 8, Hawaii Kai Red Sox 2
Leading hitters–Hawaii: Mana Lau Kong, 2-4, 2b.
VOLLEYBALL
Ann Kang Invitational
At ‘Iolani, Friday
>> Byron Nelson def. Palos Verdes, 25-11, 25-17
>> Santa Margarita def. ‘Iolani-AA, 25-22, 25-17
>> Mililani def. Palos Verdes, 22-25, 25-15, 16-14
>> Moanalua def. Harvard-Westlake, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14
>> Byron Nelson def. Santa Margarita, 25-13, 15-15
>> Huntington Beach def. ‘Iolani I-AA, 25-19, 25-19
>> Palos Verdes def. Harvard-Westlake, 25-19, 25-22
>> Moanalua def. Huntington Beach, 28-26, 25-23
>> Santa Margarita def. Moanalua, 25-21, 22-25, 15-6
>> Mililani def. ‘Iolani I-AA, 25-14, 25-18
>> Huntington Beach def. Harvard-Westlake, 14-25, 25-19, 15-11
>> Byron Nelson def. Mililani, 25-20, 25-17
>> Redondo Union def. Kahuku, 25-10, 25-14
>> Los Alamitos def. Escondido, 25-16, 25-21
>> Kahuku def. Pearl City, 25-21, 25-10
>> ‘Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist, 25-12, 25-23
>> Redondo Union def. Los Alamitos, 25-16, 25-14
>> ‘Iolani def. Kahuku, 25-14, 25-17
>> Granbury def. Escondido, 19-25, 25-15, 15-10
>> Granbury def. Hawaii Baptist, 25-21, 25-15
>> Los Alamitos def. Hawaii Baptist 26-24, 25-14
>> Escondido def. Pearl City 27-25, 25-23
>> ‘Iolani def. Granbury 25-18, 25-14
>> Redondo Union def. Pearl City 25-18, 25-16
Ann Kang Invitational
At ‘Iolani, Thursday
>> Granbury def. Pearl City 25-14, 25-18
>> Kahuku def. Hawaii Baptist 25-19, 25-22
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.